Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Liberty Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 440,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 34,330 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2,835.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 678,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 655,138 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 140.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,097,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,122 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

