Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75. Life Storage also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.75-$6.95 EPS.

LSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.22.

NYSE LSI opened at $132.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.76. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $146.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 111.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Life Storage by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

