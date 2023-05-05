Lincoln National Corp Boosts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $194.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.18.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

