Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,770 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TD. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TD opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.22.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.721 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.87%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

