Lincoln National Corp Has $2.09 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.47% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $40.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.