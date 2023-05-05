Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $294,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,320,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 309,997 shares of company stock worth $63,108,838 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $205.03 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $217.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.60 and a 200 day moving average of $181.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Further Reading

