Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VHT opened at $244.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.58 and its 200-day moving average is $243.34. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $259.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

