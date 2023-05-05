Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.47-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Lincoln National Stock Down 5.6 %

Lincoln National stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.35. 6,828,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $62.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

