Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad Sells 2,850 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $34,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,673,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,666,373.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sven-Olof Lindblad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 4,841 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $58,140.41.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $176,332.65.

Shares of LIND traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,009. The stock has a market cap of $601.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.39. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

