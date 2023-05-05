Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after buying an additional 479,117 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Linde by 7.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,941,000 after buying an additional 203,294 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Linde by 3.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,962,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,785,000 after buying an additional 109,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,657,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,837,000 after acquiring an additional 60,376 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $365.23. 133,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,421. The company has a market capitalization of $179.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.06. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $23,775,561. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Articles

