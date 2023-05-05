Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 3,338 Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the third quarter worth $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Medifast by 6,509.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MED shares. StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Medifast Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE MED traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.28. 10,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,230. The firm has a market cap of $972.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.49. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $192.44.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $1.27. Medifast had a return on equity of 106.70% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Medifast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

Featured Stories

