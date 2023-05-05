Liquity USD Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a market cap of $280.24 million and $6.17 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003499 BTC on exchanges.

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 276,905,588 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

