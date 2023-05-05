Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $0.97 on Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $137.26 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00003286 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000241 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004124 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001030 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,994,823 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

