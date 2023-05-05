Lite Access Technologies (CVE:LTE) Stock Price Up 40%

Lite Access Technologies Inc. (CVE:LTE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 40% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 409,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 629% from the average daily volume of 56,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Lite Access Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$8.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Lite Access Technologies Company Profile

Lite Access Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, sells, and installs fiber optic technology specializing in micro-duct and air-blown fiber in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product, Fibre Optic Installation, and Concrete Cutting. The company offers micro-duct, air-blown fiber, and micro and narrow trench installation services for use in various communication networks.

