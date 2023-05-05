Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Trading Up 9.8%

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Rating) shares were up 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.39 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). Approximately 1,277,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,329,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

Live Company Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.56, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Live Company Group

(Get Rating)

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Models and Sets, Tours and Trails, and Sports and Entertainment. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

Read More

