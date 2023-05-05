Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Livent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.43.

Livent Stock Performance

LTHM opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.81. Livent has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of Livent

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Livent will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Livent by 86.2% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Livent by 13.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 11.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

