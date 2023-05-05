Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
LTHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Livent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.43.
Livent Stock Performance
LTHM opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.81. Livent has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Institutional Trading of Livent
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Livent by 86.2% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Livent by 13.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 11.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
About Livent
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Livent (LTHM)
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.