Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LLOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.87) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 68.88 ($0.86).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 45.36 ($0.57) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 647.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.68. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 38.51 ($0.48) and a one year high of GBX 54.33 ($0.68).

Insider Transactions at Lloyds Banking Group

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Charlie Nunn purchased 285,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £136,951.68 ($171,104.05). Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.