Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LLOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.87) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 68.88 ($0.86).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 45.36 ($0.57) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 647.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.68. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 38.51 ($0.48) and a one year high of GBX 54.33 ($0.68).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Charlie Nunn purchased 285,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £136,951.68 ($171,104.05). Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

