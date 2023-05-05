LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX) Declares Dividend of $1.24

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.24 per share on Monday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 227.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

LMP Automotive Stock Performance

LMPX opened at $2.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. LMP Automotive has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LMP Automotive stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.24% of LMP Automotive worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

