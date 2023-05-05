Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LOGI. UBS Group cut Logitech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush cut Logitech International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Logitech International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Logitech International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Logitech International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $63.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $68.17.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at $833,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Logitech International by 408.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Logitech International by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

