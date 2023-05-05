Loop Energy (OTC:LPENF) Trading Down 1.6%

Loop Energy Inc. (OTC:LPENF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 13,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 3,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
LPENF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Loop Energy to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. National Bank Financial cut shares of Loop Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72.
Loop Energy Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies hydrogen fuel cells to vehicle and power generation system manufacturers worldwide. The company offers its fuel cell systems for the electrification of light commercial vehicles, transit buses, and medium and heavy-duty trucks. Loop Energy Inc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.
