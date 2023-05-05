Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Sets New 52-Week High at $387.68

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $387.68 and last traded at $386.26, with a volume of 713967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $380.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.50.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

