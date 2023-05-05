LUXO Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 4th. One LUXO token can now be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LUXO has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. LUXO has a total market cap of $103.50 million and approximately $1,682.36 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXO Profile

LUXO was first traded on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LUXO is luxochain.io. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

