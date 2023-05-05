Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:MSGS traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.43. 110,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,921. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.76. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $209.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total transaction of $64,954.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3,144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

