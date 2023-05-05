Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSE:MSGS traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.43. 110,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,921. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.76. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $209.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.92 and a beta of 0.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total transaction of $64,954.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Sports
Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.