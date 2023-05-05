MAGIC Tops 1-Day Volume of $48.35 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, MAGIC has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $243.61 million and approximately $48.35 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00003829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MAGIC

MAGIC’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,478,553 tokens. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions ()

Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:

Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

Buying and Selling MAGIC

