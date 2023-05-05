Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Magna International stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.23. 1,745,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,438. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.90. Magna International has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $68.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.54%.

MGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Magna International by 272.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter worth $2,036,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Magna International by 549.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Magna International by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Magna International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

