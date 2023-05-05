Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 71.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 64.11%. The firm had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 3,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $232,518.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Earl Jackson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,266.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 40.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

