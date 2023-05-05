Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 71.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $39.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $232,518.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $267,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,058.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $232,518.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 4,989.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

