Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,855 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.65. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

