Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.5 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.77.

KHC opened at $40.84 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

