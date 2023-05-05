Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,529,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $149.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $162.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.70 and its 200 day moving average is $153.19. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.