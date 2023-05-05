Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,268 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after buying an additional 681,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Boeing Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $197.05 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.77 and its 200 day moving average is $193.26.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Boeing Profile
The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.
