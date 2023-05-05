Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at $43,360,108,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock worth $403,615,977. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.80.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $428.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.00 and a one year high of $434.20.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

