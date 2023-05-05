Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

