Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 726,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,941,000 after purchasing an additional 78,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in KLA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 708,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.26.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $373.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.46. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,924 shares of company stock valued at $13,438,866 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

