Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 73 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 26,465.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 806,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,754,000 after acquiring an additional 803,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after acquiring an additional 550,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $231.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.20 and a 200 day moving average of $256.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.