Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $227.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.54 and a 200 day moving average of $231.75. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $282.16.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.