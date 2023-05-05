Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 83,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter.

IJS opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.11 and its 200 day moving average is $94.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

