Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Trading Up 3.2%

Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.20). 56,310 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 36,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.19).

Malvern International Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.13 million, a PE ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89.

Insider Activity at Malvern International

In other Malvern International news, insider Alan Carroll sold 142,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16), for a total transaction of £18,570.50 ($23,201.52). 47.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Malvern International Company Profile

Malvern International Plc, an investment holding company, provides educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Language in Action; Communicate School in Manchester; and Malvern Online Academy. Its colleges offer English language courses, professional teacher training programs, juniors and summer camps, and bespoke group courses; and university pathway programs, such as foundation year, year one, graduate diploma, pre-master's program, and academic and pre-sessional English programs.

Featured Stories

