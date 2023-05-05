Mammoth Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $14.71 Million (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 5th. Over the last week, Mammoth has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Mammoth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $14.71 million and $12,751.19 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00026077 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019440 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018007 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,025.94 or 1.00047408 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth is a coin. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00210094 USD and is up 10.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,693.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

