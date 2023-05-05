Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Shares Down 10.5%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 125,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 191,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Maple Gold Mines Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$59.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 7.11.

About Maple Gold Mines



Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 691 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 369 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

See Also

