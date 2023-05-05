Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stake Raised by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 199.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 4.6 %

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $105.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.87 and a 200-day moving average of $121.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

