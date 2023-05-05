Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.09-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.97-$8.42 EPS.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.41. The company had a trading volume of 835,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $183.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.01 and its 200 day moving average is $162.82.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.00.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 214,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,901,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Marriott International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

