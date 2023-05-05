Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,315,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,713 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.67% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $548,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,528,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,416,000 after buying an additional 227,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,167,702,000 after purchasing an additional 693,039 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,807,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,044,000 after purchasing an additional 249,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,398,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,217,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,018,000 after buying an additional 179,485 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.69. The company had a trading volume of 277,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.43. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $182.43. The company has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.77.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,571. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

