Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,618,000 after purchasing an additional 222,244 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 710,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,379 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 286.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,587,000 after purchasing an additional 153,234 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,091,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,601,000 after purchasing an additional 123,508 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM opened at $389.28 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $401.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.42.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

