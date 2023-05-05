Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,618,000 after buying an additional 222,244 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 710,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,379 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,587,000 after purchasing an additional 153,234 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,091,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,601,000 after purchasing an additional 123,508 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $395.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $401.90.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.42.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.