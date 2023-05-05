Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Given New $450.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MLM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.42.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $389.28 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $401.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

