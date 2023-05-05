Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $476.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Tigress Financial from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $418.85.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $376.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $362.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.05. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $358.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,554 shares of company stock worth $236,646,413 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,398 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

