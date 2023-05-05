Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $33.59 on Thursday. Match Group has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $87.46. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.64.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Match Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

