Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Maximus updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.30 EPS.

Maximus Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $78.03 on Friday. Maximus has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $85.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $790,167.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Maximus by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

