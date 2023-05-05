McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,106 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 482,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX opened at $35.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.16.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

